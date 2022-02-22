Ways to celebrate National Margarita Day

Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day and the popular cocktail has really made a name for itself in the U.S.

It's unclear who created National Margarita Day, but the hit 1977 song "Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett surely had something to do with the famous Mexican cocktail's growing popularity in the United States over the years.

The tequila-based drink has a storied history, possibly going back as far as 1938. It's usually made with fresh lime juice, triple sec liqueur, a choice of a salted rim on the glass and of course, tequila.

The drink is said to be one of the most popular tequila-based drinks served in the United States.

All the way down in Australia they are celebrating. As Nine News Australia reported, there are many ways to enjoy, with a list of varieties and takes on the classic recipe.

In one version, the margarita is made using passionfruit. You could even use fresh raspberries, strawberries or mango juice. Or try it with pineapple and mint. You can modify the fruit's flavor by grilling it, as is the case with the grilled lemon version.

Or what about a version using hibiscus? This version still has most of the classic ingredients, like lime juice and triple sec, but with hibiscus cordial.