Walmart looking to hire 20,000 new employees

Walmart is looking to hire 20,000 new employees.

They are looking to fill positions for its retailer's distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices.

The company said the positions are permanent roles and are offered both full and part-time with an average of $20.37 per hour.

Next week, the company will hold special hiring events to “attract the best and brightest candidates in all our supply chain locations.”

The company also offers free college tuition for full and part-time positions.

Walmart also announced that new hires are eligible for a $150 cash bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

New employees who get vaccinated before Oct. 4 or are already vaccinated before being hired are eligible for the bonus.