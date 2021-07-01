Virginia parents arrested after boy found dead in a freezer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A boy's body was found inside a freezer at a home in Chesterfield, Virginia, and police have arrested that child's parents, according to a spokesperson for the city's police department.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, of Chesterfield, were charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child, according to police. Both parents have since been released on bond.

Their arrests came after police found the body of their son, Eliel Adon Weaver, in a freezer. Eliel was under 5 years old at the time of his death, according to police. The cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Officers were tipped off to search the couple's home on Lookout Point Circle on May 4, 2021.

"It's taken a little bit of time to get us to the point right here just for the fact that this isn't your typical type of investigation," Chesterfield police Major Mike Louth said. "We have human remains that had been in a freezer for approximately a year and a half to two years. So you know, we needed to have an autopsy done, and they worked really well with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. They brought in some specialists, some forensic anthropologists to help us out on this."

Provided to WTVR Chesterfield Police investigate after a child's body was found in a freezer in a home on Lookout Point Circle.

"As a result of further investigation, Kassceen Weaver has also been charged with concealment of a body, as well as the domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female who is known to him," a Chesterfield police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Dina was the victim of Kassceen's alleged domestic assault and malicious wounding, police later confirmed.

Both Weavers were considered Eliel's custodial parents, police added.

DNA testing confirmed Dina was Eliel's biological mother.

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not Kassceen was the child's biological father.

Provided to WTVR Chesterfield Police investigate after a child's body was found in a freezer in a home on Lookout Point Circle.

"This is the first time I've seen anything like this. It's a heartbreaking case to observe," Louth said. "It's a difficult case for anybody to have to work."

A second child who was living in the home has been placed into foster care.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This story was originally published by Jon Burkett and the web staff at WTVR.

