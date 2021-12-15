Video captures bold theft outside San Francisco restaurant

A bold theft was captured by a camera outside a San Francisco restaurant.
A woman’s purse was stolen in a drive-by robbery as she dined outside.
It happened in just 4 seconds.
Video shows a suspect getting out of a car, reaching over a barrier, and snatching the victim’s purse.
The woman later discovered her car was stolen, too.
This comes amid a rash of robberies in the San Francisco area.
Authorities continue to search for those involved in robberies at Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and a Bloomingdale's store.