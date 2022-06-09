Uvalde school district working on safety, security changes with outside agency

UVALDE, Texas — The superintendent of Uvalde CISD said on Thursday that the school district is taking steps to keep its campuses safe and secure for the upcoming school year.

UCISD has a total of nine schools, including Robb Elementary.

Superintendent Hal Harrell said “security walks” have been conducted at the campuses and school district officials are now looking at how to strengthen security.

The school district is working with an outside agency on safety and security changes, Harrell told reporters.

He also said the district is continuing to collaborate with the investigation of the school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

In the meantime, students from Robb Elementary will attend school at other campuses.

“We will not be returning to that campus in any form or fashion,” Harrell said, referring to Robb Elementary.

Harrell said the school district will gather input from the community about the future of Robb and what should be done with the campus.