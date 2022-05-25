Uvalde hospital says all school shooting patients have been discharged or transferred

Uvalde Memorial Hospital is no longer treating patients who were victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In a statement, the hospital said it treated 15 individuals following the shooting. Eleven of the patients were children. Of those 11, the hospital says four were transferred to hospitals in San Antonio and seven were well enough to go home.

Four adults were also treated at the hospital. Three of them were sent home and one was transferred to another hospital.

The hospital said it also received two children who were dead upon arrival.

A total of 19 children and two faculty members were killed in the shooting on Tuesday.

Authorities said the gunman had also shot his grandmother in the face before going to the school and barricading himself

in a classroom.

A responding law enforcement officer killed the 18-year-old gunman.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman did not have a criminal record and no known mental health history.

