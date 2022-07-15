The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's promotion of the program "Uniting for Ukraine" has been part of bringing the effort to light, which is aiming to meet President Joe Biden's goal of welcoming some 100,000 Ukraining refugees to the U.S. for a temporary stay, while also trying to reunited families as well.

The program, which permits admission into the United States for a "humanitarian parole" period of two years, is also renewable.

U.S.-based supporters or sponsors have to initiate the process and agree to provide the Ukraine refugees with financial support while they are staying in the United States. The program organizers urge Ukrainians abroad not to try and apply for parole under the program.

The program language says that "Uniting for Ukraine is one of the numerous measures by the U.S. government (both in Europe and in the U.S.) to respond to the Ukrainian crisis."

The program's 2022 refugee resentment admissions numbers are said to still remain low, with only about 12,641 refugees admitted in recent months, with a 125,000-person ceiling for that time.

To apply for the program, visit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's website for a link to the application.

Here are some examples of people who would qualify to be a supporter who can begin the application process: