Ukraine offers Russian soldiers compensation if they surrender

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine is offering money as a peace offering to Russian soldiers.

On Facebook and Twitter, Oleksii Reznikov offered 5 million Russian rubles and full amnesty to soldiers if they, “put down their guns and voluntarily surrender to prison.”

5 million rubles is equivalent to about $47 million USD or 41 million Euros.

All soldiers have to do to surrender to Ukraine is say the word “million”, Reznikov said in a Facebook post.

He promised Russian soldiers that would be able to speak with their families and start a new life if they surrendered.

Reznikov told Ukrainians and Russians that soldiers were turned “into murderers” by the Kremlin.

Global IT leaders reportedly helped fund the compensation for soldiers.

Ukrainian leaders estimate that there are between 149,000 and 200,000 Russian troops in the country.

U.S. intelligence believes between 50 to 60% of Russian military forces will not be involved in initial phases of the attack on Ukraine.