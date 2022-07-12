U.S. Dollar, Euro reach parity for first time in 2 decades

For the first time in two decades, the value of a U.S. dollar was equal to the Euro.

According to the European Central Bank, the last time the two currencies were equal was November 2002. Since then, the value of 1 Euro has exceeded the value of 1 U.S. dollar.

At one point in 2008, just before the U.S. entered a recession, the value of 1 Euro was equal to $1.58.

Since February, the value of the Euro has dropped over 12%. Europe has seen more severe economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, including a steeper increase in energy prices.

In much of western Europe, gas prices have reached more than $8 a gallon.

The International Monetary Fund said in April that the war in Ukraine has set Europe back in its post-COVID recovery.

“The war is a serious setback to Europe’s strong yet incomplete recovery from the pandemic, which left private consumption and investment well below pre-coronavirus forecasts, even as fiscal and monetary support underpinned an impressive rebound in employment almost to levels last seen before the pandemic,” it wrote.