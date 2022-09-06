Tulsa news anchor doing well after suffering 'beginnings of a stroke' on live TV

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — Julie Chin, a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is doing well after experiencing a health scare during a live broadcast on Saturday.

Chin shared a public update on Facebook Sunday evening saying she experienced what doctors say is the "beginnings of a stroke" while delivering the weekend news.

"The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere," Chin said in her Facebook post. "I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen."

Chin was giving the latest updates on the Tulsa Air and Space Museum's plans to watch the second attempt of launching the Artemis I rocket when she began struggling to speak full sentences.

"First, I lost partial vision in one eye," Chin said. "A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter."

Chin eventually tossed to weekend Meteorologist Anne Brown to deliver the forecast while the KJRH production team called 911. After spending the weekend being tested and checked over, Chin said the doctors believe she had the beginnings of a stroke, but "not a full stroke" on Saturday.

"There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine," she said.

Chin is now spreading awareness to others to know what to look for in symptoms of a stroke, in the acronym of BE FAST. According to the American Heart Association, BE FAST stands for:

Balance (Sudden loss of balance)

Eyes (Sudden blurriness or loss of vision)

Face (Facial drooping or numbness)

Arms (Sudden weakness or numbness of an arm)

Speech (Slurred speech, or unable to speak)

Time (Time to call 911)

Other symptoms can include a severe headache, dizziness, confusion, and even numbness felt down to your legs.

Chin plans to return to the anchor desk after taking time to rest.

This story was originally reported on KJRH.com, an E.W. Scripps station.