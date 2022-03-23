Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Tiger bites worker at Florida animal sanctuary

Wooten's officials say an unauthorized employee attempted to feed a park tiger and was subsequently bitten on both arms by the animal.
WootensAirboatsGate
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:16:19-04

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WFTX) — An employee of an airboat tour company was bitten on both arms by a tiger at a wildlife park, Florida officials said.

A statement issued Wednesday by Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours said the man was attempting to feed the tiger. They confirmed the employee was not authorized to be in the enclosure.

The man was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known.

"All of us at Wooten's offer our sincere sympathies to the employee and his family, and wish him a speedy recovery," the company said in a statement.

The tiger was not harmed in the incident, according to park officials. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials say an investigation is ongoing.

This story was originally reported fox4now.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader