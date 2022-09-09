'The Crown' pauses production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

"The Crown" has temporarily suspended filming following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to Deadline.

The Netflix series "dramatizes the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her reign."

The show's creator told Deadline that the series is a "love letter" to the queen. He added that the pause in filming is out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Season five of "The Crown" is scheduled to be released in November.

Three actresses have played Queen Elizabeth II in the series: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.