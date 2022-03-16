Tenants stunned by apartment rent hikes as high as 30%

Soaring home prices may get all the attention right now.

But for many people who don't own homes, their rent is rising to unheard-of levels too this year.

Nurses aide Diamond Trimble just received a letter from her landlord, informing her that her rent is about to go up from $650 to $1,035 --over 30 percent -- in April.

"I got the letter February 23rd. So they basically gave me 30 days," she said. "It's going to hurt me, tremendously."

But she says her apartment is in terrible condition, with broken window treatments, a moldy bathroom ceiling, and an oven that hasn't worked in months

"Nope, doesn't turn on," she said of her oven.

The landlord is promising some renovations, but Trimble says she wants to see them first, before she agrees to pay more.

"I can't afford a thousand dollars. If I could, I wouldn't stay here," she said.

What you can do if your landlord wants more

This is happening across the country, as landlords who haven't raised rent for two years during the pandemic now try to recoup their losses.

And that can mean rent hikes of 10, 20, even 40 percent as leases expire.

Attorney Nick DiNardo of the non-profit advocacy group Legal Aid says while some cities have rent control -- prohibiting rent hikes of over 5 or 10 percent-- most communities do not.

"When that lease is over, or if the tenant is on a month to month lease," DiNardo explained, then the landlord only has to give 30 days notice before increasing the rent." (It is 60 days in some cities)

If this happens to you, Legal Aid suggests that you:

Explain why you can't afford the rent hike, and ask for a slightly lower increase.

Explain that you are a good tenant, and that it would be worthwhile for them to keep you.

Offer to do some work around the complex to keep your rent down.

If you have to leave, ask for a few extra months to find a new place.



"All they can really do at that point is negotiate, they have no legal remedy," DiNardo said.

We called Diamond Trimble's landlord, who said she plans to rehab the apartment, and has the full legal right to raise the rent to do that.

But Trimble says she's probably going to have to move.

"There's nothing I can do or say, basically either pay or leave," she said.

As always, don't waste your money.

_____________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com