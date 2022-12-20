Watch Now
Taliban bans women from attending university

FILE - Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, Dec. 20, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 13:48:24-05

Less than two years after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, the Taliban reportedly banned women from attending public or private universities in the country.

It's the latest blow to women's rights in the Muslim country.

According to NPR, the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, wrote a letter to private and public universities that informs them about the ban. The institutions reportedly have to let the ministry know once the ban is in place.

When the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, it banned girls from attending school after the sixth grade. At the time, it said it was preventing older girls from going to school until a "safe learning environment" could be established.

In February, universities were reopened for women. However, many feared they would eventually be shut down.

Afghan women have taken to the streets in protest after previous rights were taken away. They are also reportedly banned from parks and gyms.

