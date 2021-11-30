Swimming champ in California celebrates 100th birthday

GLENDALE, Calif. — A swimming champion in California known as “Mighty Mo” is celebrating a milestone - her 100th birthday.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Maurine Kornfeld arrived at the Glendale pool and was greeted with a cake and piñata.

Fellow swimmers also sang “happy birthday” to her from the pool, the news outlet reported.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kornfield began swimming seriously at 65, but she’s become a legend since then.

She's won 14 world championships and has set 28 world records.

In 2018, she was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.