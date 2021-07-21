Sweepstakes giving away 2 tickets aboard Virgin Galactic space flight is accepting entries

Just days after returning from his first space flight, Sir Richard Branson is partnering with a charity fundraising platform to give away two tickets on an upcoming commercial space flight.

Omaze is collecting entries now through Aug. 31, and a winner will be chosen in September.

Any donation made as part of the sweepstakes supports the nonprofit Space for Humanity. Donations are not required to enter the contest.

The grand prize gets one lucky winner and their friend a VIP tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico hosted by Branson himself and two seats aboard a Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflight.

“Hovering above Earth, nothing can prepare you for the breathtaking views of our bright planet and surrounding galaxy,” the sweepstakes describes.

“Cameras throughout the cabin will record every moment in HD. With 17 circular windows for viewing, every seat is a window seat. And there’s even a mirror to watch yourself floating through space.”