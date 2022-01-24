Watch
Suspect who killed NYPD officer dies from injuries

Yuki Iwamura/AP
NYPD officers investigate at the scene of shooting in Harlem on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in New York. New York City police officer Jason Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora, 27, was critically wounded and “fighting for his life” said Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 16:28:51-05

The man who killed a New York police officer and left another "fighting for his life" has died, authorities said.

The Associated Press reports that Lashawn J. McNeil died Monday at Harlem Hospital.

Police said McNeil shot the officers in a Harlem apartment while they were responding to a domestic violence call.

A third officer fired at McNeil, striking him.

Authorities said Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie, was shadowing the two other officers when he was shot.

The other officer, Wilbert Mora, was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center over the weekend. He is still reportedly in critical condition.

Police said McNeil had a long criminal history and was in possession of a stolen gun during the shooting. Authorities also said they found a loaded AR-15 assault weapon under the suspect's mattress over the weekend.

