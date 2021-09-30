SunTree voluntarily recalls some cashew products due to possible glass contamination

SunTree Snack Foods says its issued a voluntary recall on some of its cashew products due to possible glass contamination.

In a press release, the company said the voluntary recall affects roasted salted cashew halves and pieces, as well as trail mix containing roasted salted cashews.

The Arizona-based company said the products were sold under the brand names Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB because the products might contain pieces of glass.

The products were distributed to stores in 11 states, including Delaware, Florida, and Georgia.

The company said those who purchased the affected products are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

SunTree said no injuries had been reported.