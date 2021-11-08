State Farm stands by Aaron Rodgers despite opposing views on COVID-19 vaccinations

State Farm isn't completely distancing itself from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers despite differing views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

After Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, the quarterback revealed that he is not vaccinated and is taking ivermectin, which has not been proven to treat the virus.

State Farm, which has featured Rodgers in numerous commercials, took a nuanced approach in response to the quarterback's statements.

"We don't support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view," State Farm said in a statement. "We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone's right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances."

Rodgers has been an "ambassador" for State Farm for the past decade, the insurance company said.

His commercials are a frequent part of Sundays. However, according to CNN and NBC News, State Farm aired fewer commercials that featured Rodgers this week.

The news outlets report that Rodgers was featured in 1.5% of State Farm ads on Sunday. On previous Sundays, he had been featured in more than 20% of State Farm commercials.