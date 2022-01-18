Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Sotheby's to auction off rare 555.5-carat black diamond

items.[0].image.alt
Kamran Jebreili/AP
An employee of Sotheby's Dubai presents a 555.55 Carat Black Diamond “The Enigma” during the World Unveiling of Major auction highlight at Sotheby's Dubai gallery, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Dubai Sotheby's Black Diamond
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 21:34:00-05

A famous auction house has unveiled a rare black diamond that is possibly from outer space.

On Monday, Sotheby's said, "The Enigma" is a 555.55-carat that will go on exhibit in Dubai, Los Angeles, and London beginning Jan. 17.

The diamond is believed to have either been created after a meteoric impact or from a diamond-bearing asteroid that collided with Earth, the auction house said.

According to the Associated Press, the diamond will go up for auction in London in February and is expected to fetch at least $6.8 million.

Sotheby's said in 2006 it was listed as the world's largest cut diamond in "Guinness Book of World Records."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader