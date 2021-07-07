Search effort at collapsed condo site in Florida shifts from rescue to recovery

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Two weeks after a condo building in Surfside, Florida partially collapsed, rescue workers are starting to shift their efforts from rescue to recovery.



Fire officials told families Wednesday that after searching all grid areas of the debris, they have decided it is now nearly impossible to find anyone alive, according to the Associated Press.

The transition in the focus of the efforts at the collapse site will start Wednesday night.

The remaining portion of the Champlain Towers South that was still standing after the initial collapse was demolished earlier this week. This allowed crews to search new areas of debris.

“Every single victim uncovered is somebody’s child, somebody’s mother, somebody’s teacher, somebody’s classmate, a best friend. Our hearts break for those who are mourning and those who are waiting and waiting," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a Wednesday morning press conference.

As of Wednesday morning, 46 bodies had been recovered from the collapse site and there are still 94 people unaccounted for. The number of unaccounted for continues to drop as detectives connect with more people who were reported in the tower and eliminate duplicate names.

No survivors have been located since the initial aftermath of the collapse in the early morning hours of June 24.