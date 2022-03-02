Zelenskyy appeals to Jews around the world after Russia hits Holocaust memorial

In a video message Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to Jewish people around the world.

"Shout out against the killing of civilians," Zelenskyy said in a post on Facebook.

Zelenskyy insisted that Jews won't remain silent because "Nazism was born in silence."

The Ukrainian president's message came after he says a Russian missile hit the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial outside of Kyiv.

According to The Associated Press, shelling has also hit the town of Uman, which is a significant pilgrimage site for Hasidic Jews.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed the invasion of Ukraine is a "denazification" attempt. The claim has been called "absurd."

In contrast, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, warned that Russia is trying to erase Ukraine's history, specifically that of Jews, according to The Jerusalem Post.