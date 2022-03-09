State Department partnering with GoFundMe to direct funds to Ukraine for humanitarian relief

The State Department says it has formed a public-private partnership with charitable giving website GoFundMe to allow U.S. citizens to easily donate to relief efforts in Ukraine.

In a press release Wednesday, the State Department said that it would help direct funds given to GoFundMe's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund to "to organizations that are helping to address the humanitarian needs of those impacted by the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine."

"This partnership with GoFundMe.org is designed to mobilize private-sector donations and individual giving to support relief organizations aiding those impacted by Russia's actions," the State Department said in a statement.

Created just over three weeks ago, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund has raised more than $1.5 million for about two dozen nonprofits assisting with relief efforts in Ukraine. Organizations GoFundMe has partnered with include UNICEF, celebrity chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.

About 16,500 people have donated to GoFundMe's campaign.

"As the military invasion in Ukraine escalates, millions of people are facing a serious humanitarian crisis and are in need of urgent assistance," GoFundMe wrote in a description for the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund campaign. "Together, we can support communities impacted by this devastating violence and the regions open to helping displaced people."