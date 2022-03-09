Senate could pass $14 billion aid package for Ukraine this week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressional leaders have reached a deal that would give Ukraine nearly $14 billion in aid.

The help is part of a massive $1.5 trillion package, that could be passed by the Senate by the end of the week.

The funding for Ukraine includes $3.5 billion to replenish equipment sent to Ukraine and $3 billion for U.S. troops who are helping to defend NATO in Europe.

The bipartisan bill would also allocate money for humanitarian aid, Ukraine’s energy grid and to combat misinformation.

The bill would also provide aid to Ukraine and U.S. allies, including Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Georgia.

The Biden administration originally asked for $6.4 billion to help Ukraine, NBC News reported when the invasion first began.

The amount was increased when Russia continued to attack Ukraine.

The agreement on the bill comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with U.S. senators via Zoom for more humanitarian, military and economic aid.