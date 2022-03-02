Maker of Stolichnaya vodka expresses support for Ukraine

As people and businesses continue to boycott Russian-made products, including vodka, Stoli is denouncing Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

The Stoli Group manufactures Stolichnaya vodka.

Although the liquor is marketed as Russian vodka, Stoli is actually manufactured in Latvia and has operations in Ukraine.

In a statement posted on its website, the company’s CEO, Damian McKinney said, “Stoli® Group has had a long history of fighting oppression from the Russian regime. We unequivocally condemn the military action in Ukraine and stand in support of the Ukrainian people.”

McKinney ensured that the security of its team in Ukraine is “top priority” and went on to say, “We stand now with all Ukrainians and Russians calling for peace.”

According to CBS News, The Stoli Group is part of a business group controlled by Russian-born billionaire Yury Shefler who left Russia 10 years ago after falling out with the Kremlin over his support of opposition political parties.