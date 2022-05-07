Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike was announced as the winner of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby!! pic.twitter.com/K5HVvxt0G7 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022

This race marked the 48th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike was not anticipated winner, with Zandon being predicted coming out on top before the race.

Zandon faced 3-to-1 odds. Zandon is trained by Chad C. Brown, whose only Triple Crown victory came in 2017 at the Preakness Stakes.

Behind Zandon was Epicenter, who is trained by Steve Asmussen.

Zandon faced 7-to-1 odds.

Brad H. Cox, who trained last year’s declared Kentucky Derby champion Manaloun, had three entries in this year’s race, including Cyberknife and Zoros, who both faced 20-to-1 odds.