Reports: College football will move to 12-team playoff

More teams will get a chance to win a college football national championship.

According to ESPN and Sports Illustrated, the College Football Playoff's board of managers voted Friday to approve a 12-team playoff.

A timetable for implementing the 12-team playoff is reportedly not set in stone. The Athletic and Sports Illustrated say it could happen as early as 2024. ESPN reports it's expected to start in 2026.

The playoff is expected to feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids, Sports Illustrated reports.

The current playoff only features four teams. The format has been criticized for leaving teams out that may have a chance to win a national championship.