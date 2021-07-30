Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Remains of soldier reported MIA during Korean War finally coming home

items.[0].image.alt
Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP
This photo provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate, an Army officer from Massachusetts who was reported missing in action in December 1950 during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War. Redgate's remains have been accounted for said the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and he is scheduled to be buried on Sept. 17, 2021 in Bourne, Mass. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP)
army.jpg
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 22:58:46-04

The remains of an Army officer from Massachusetts is finally coming home after he was reported missing in action during the Korean War.

According to the Associated Press, 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate's remains are scheduled to be buried in Bourne at the veterans’ cemetery on Sept. 17.

Redgate was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1950.

He was a member of Battery A, 48th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, whose unit was attacked during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

How he ended up loss is unknown and his remains could not be recovered until now, the AP reported.

He was 24.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere