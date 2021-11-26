Program in Georgia teaches kids who have a parent in prison to play football

A program in Georgia is helping kids learn about football.

WSB reported that the program is also helping them fill a void in their lives.

The Atlanta Police Department, alongside Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree, helps at-risk children play football.

According to the nonprofit, the 120 kids in the program have something in common: they have a parent who is incarcerated.

"We want these kids to grow into their God-given potential that all of them have," said Prison Fellowship’s James Ackerman.

Thirteen Atlanta Police Department officers also were there to lead the day's event.

"On a Sunday morning, they're here because they want to be here,” said Sgt. Vincent Sims. “They're here because they love kids, they love youth engagement, they love youth interaction.”

Vincent says the overall sentiment is to show these kids they're here for them.

"Do not fear the police. We are not to be feared. We're here for the community, and we're here for you. We actually care,” said Sims.