Police: At least 4 dead, plus gunman at Tulsa medical building

TULSA, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are investigating an active shooter situation near St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa on Wednesday.

four people are dead, plus the gunman, according to authorities. Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler said that Tulsa police reported that the gunman died by suicide.

Tulsa police confirmed the number of dead on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”

The Natalie Building is the newest building in the medical park and is connected to St. Francis via a sky bridge. The Saint Francis Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and Breast Center are both located in the Natalie Building.

According to the Associated Press, St. Francis Health System locked its campus down on Wednesday afternoon at the Natalie Medical Building.

Police have urged people to avoid the area. Families were being evacuated and a plan to reunite them at a location at a nearby high school was put in place.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police previously said in a Facebook post. “We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene, a spokesperson said.

