Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

According to a post on her official Facebook page, the "Grease" actress died "peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California" Monday morning.

A cause of death was not revealed. However, Newton-John has been public about her battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992. She went into remission but the cancer returned in 2013 and 2017.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, said.

The "Hopelessly Devoted to You" singer advocated for natural medicine.

In 2020, Newton-John and Easterling began a foundation to fund research on herbal therapies for cancer.