Officials warn fuel supply disruptions at Orlando Airport may impact travel

Those traveling in and out of Orlando International Airport this week could face some problems as officials warn that the airport is running low on fuel.

Airport officials said Sunday in a statement posted to Twitter that the issue arose after weather along the Gulf Coast held up ships transporting the jet fuel for delivery to the airport.

"The weather has lifted and ships have departed," officials said in the statement. "If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place. Thank you for your patience."

WESH and USA Today reported that the Federal Aviation Administration also issued a notice about the problem that could last until Tuesday.

This has caused some airlines to make adjustments on their end to combat the potential problem.

United Airlines told USA Today that add additional stops so planes coming from Orlando can refuel.

According to Delta Airlines' website, customers traveling at the airport from Monday to Dec. 18 could rebook their travel by Dec. 21 without being charged a fare difference.