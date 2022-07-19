Officials: Fire at Hoover Dam extinguished before crews arrived at scene

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Officials in Nevada say a fire reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday has been extinguished.

Boulder City officials said on the city's Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before fire crews arrived.

#Hooverdam - the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

Reports of a possible explosion began circulating on social media after a video showed black smoke coming from the dam's base, Scripps' sister station KTNV reported.

City officials posted around 12:30 p.m. that the Boulder Fire Department was en route to the dam for an "emergency call."

Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.