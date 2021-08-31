Watch
Motorists could see gas prices spike at the pump due to Hurricane Ida

David Zalubowski/AP
A vehicle is filled with gasoline at a Mobil station Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 18:38:27-04

Gas prices are slated to spike at the pump due to Hurricane Ida.

According to AAA, the national average on Tuesday was $3.15, which was the same as a week earlier but up by 92 cents from a year earlier.

The New York Times reported that the storm caused companies, including Shell, Phillips 66, and Exxon, to pause more than 90% of their oil production and gasoline refining in the Gulf of Mexico.

An executive at the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, predicted gas prices could increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to the storm.

