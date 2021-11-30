Authorities: 3 students dead, 8 wounded after shooting at Michigan high school

OXFORD, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say three students are dead and eight others were injured in a shooting at a high school Tuesday afternoon.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The alleged suspect, who is in custody, was a 15-year-old sophomore.

Officials believe he acted alone and used a semi-automatic handgun, which authorities recovered.

The suspect was arrested and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

Authorities said the three people who died were students and they were a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female.

The names of the victims, one of which was a teacher, and the suspect were not immediately released.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement regarding the shooting at Oxford High School:

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground [for] working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now.

"As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.

“My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

Officials said the shooting lasted a few minutes, and a police liaison at the school was one of the people who helped take the suspect into custody.

"Pray for our families here in Oxford and our students," said Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne.

“Obviously my daughter is more shaken up knowing she has friends inside the building, and so making sure we can text and check in on them has been our main priority," said the mother of a student at Oxford High School.

The FBI is also involved in the case.

