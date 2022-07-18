Mega Millions jackpot exceeds half a billion dollars

The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued last Friday, causing Tuesday’s projected jackpot to exceed a half billion dollars.

The expected jackpot of $530 million would make the drawing the lottery’s eighth-largest ever. It would also mark the largest jackpot for the multi-state lottery since January 2021, when it reached $1.05 billion.

It has been three months since Mega Millions has produced a winner.

Mega Millions has produced four winners so far in 2022. This year's largest jackpot came in January when a $426 million jackpot was claimed in California.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Even just matching five numbers is worth $1 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. If a winning ticket is not sold Tuesday, Friday’s jackpot will likely be among the five largest in Mega Millions’ history.