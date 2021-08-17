Masks to reportedly be required on public transportation until Jan. 2022

Americans will have to wear a mask on airplanes, trains, and buses into 2022, according to Reuters and CNN.

Sources told the news outlets that the mandate, which was set to expire in September, will be extended through Jan. 18.

“Traveling on public transportation increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The original order was issued following President Biden taking office in January.

It also requires people to wear a face-covering while at airports, subway stations, and ferry terminals.