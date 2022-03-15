Man suspected in stabbing 2 MoMA employees in New York arrested in Philly

Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed two people inside New York's Museum of Modern Art.

According to the NBC News, authorities said they found 60-year-old Gary Cabana sleeping on a bench at a Greyhound bus terminal around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police had sought Cabana since Saturday after he jumped over the counter after being denied entry because his membership had been revoked and stabbed two museum employees.

The employees, a man, and woman, both 24, were stabbed multiple times but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, he is also suspected of setting a hotel on fire in Philadelphia on Monday.

No one was injured in the hotel fire, NBC News reported.