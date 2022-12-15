Watch Now
Line of e-bikes recalled due to fire, burn hazards

Posted at 10:04 AM, Dec 15, 2022
A line of Gyroor C3 e-bikes have been recalled as the bikes’ battery pack can ignite, causing potential fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

There have been two reports of battery packs igniting. There have also been two reported injuries due to the defect, which caused burns to the foot and smoke inhalation.

The CPSC said a serial number is printed on the frame below the headlights and begins with 8330. Owners should immediately stop using the bikes, the CPSC said.

Gyroor is providing owners with a free replacement battery pack through its website. 

The bikes were sold online through Amazon and Walmart for about $600 from November 2020 through September 2022.

