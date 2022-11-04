Kyrie Irving apologizes following suspension for promoting antisemitic movie

Hours after being suspended, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving issued an apology for promoting a movie with antisemitic tropes.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote on Instagram.

Irving was suspended for at least five games without pay Thursday after reporters questioned him about his post, which has since been deleted. During the encounter, Irving didn't back down and continued to say he isn't antisemitic.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was critical of Irving's comments.

"I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.

In Irving's apology, the basketball star said he reacted out of emotion after being labeled antisemitic.

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with," Irving stated. "I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate."

Prior to his suspension, Irving and the Nets said they were committing $500,000 toward causes and organizations "that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities." The Anti-Defamation League said it rejected the donation on Thursday. It's unclear whether the organization will accept the donation after Irving's apology.