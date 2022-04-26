Watch
Kim Kardashian testifies at 'Blac Chyna' trial

Bill Robles/AP
In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 15:43:20-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian testified that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna.

But she acknowledged on the witness stand in a Los Angeles courtroom that she demanded Chyna be kept off of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” after hearing Chyna had abused her brother.

“I will not go into a toxic work environment,” Kardashian reportedly said about not wanting Chyna to appear on the show.

The testimony came in Chyna's lawsuit against four members of the Kardashian family, alleging they conspired to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna."

Attorneys for Chyna said Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner sent emails to executives at E! about Chyna's alleged behavior.

According to Buzzfeed News, Khloé testified Tuesday that they wanted the network to be aware of Chyna's behavior, but they did not have an active role in trying to cancel the reality show.

"We feel strongly about a lot of things," Khloé reportedly said. "That doesn’t mean anyone is going to listen to us."

