Keystone leaks more oil than any other US pipeline since 2010

A pipeline was closed recently after a crude oil leak in Kansas.
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - This Nov. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, in Steele City, Neb. Pipeline sponsor TC Energy says it has started preliminary work along its route through the U.S. as opponents wait for a judge to rule on their request to block the project. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 23:13:04-05

Canada's TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone Pipeline has been found to have leaked more crude oil than any other pipeline in the U.S. in the past 12 years, according to data from the the pipeline and the Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The major North American conduit that spans a distance from Canada into the U.S. Midwest was shuttered recently after 14,000 barrels of crude spilled out, leaking into vital areas including a local waterway, Bloomberg reported.

The spill, plus others, equals about 26,000 barrels of leaked crude oil onto U.S. land since 2010.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective order to TC Energy demanding the company address the leak and submit a "restart plan."

The 2,687-mile pipeline presents possible hazards at every section stretching from Hardisty, Alberta in Canada to the U.S. Midwest and down to Port Arthur, Texas.

