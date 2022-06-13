Watch
Jennifer Hudson reaches EGOT status after Tony win

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical, poses in the press room at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jun 13, 2022
Jennifer Hudson is now among the few artists to achieve EGOT status. Hudson won a Tony Sunday night, adding to her Emmy, Grammy and Oscar wins.

Hudson is a producer of "A Strange Loop," which took home the award for best musical.

The American Idol alum won her first of the four awards at the Oscars in 2007. Her performance in Dreamgirls won her the Academy Award for best supporting actress.

Hudson won her first Grammy in 2009 in the best R&B album category. Her Emmy win came in 2021 when "Baba Yaga" earned
the trophy for outstanding interactive media for a Daytime Program. Hudson served as a producer of "Baba Yaga."

There are now 17 EGOT winners, including John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, and Audrey Hepburn.

