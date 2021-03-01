Iowa pizzeria creates buzz with Froot Loops pizza

Froot Loops and pizza. What a combination.

Fong’s Pizza in Iowa has recently created a Froot Loops pizza, which has mozzarella, Froot Loops, Greek yogurt and condensed milk.

This isn’t the first time the restaurant, which has four locations in Iowa, has experimented with Froot Loops on pizza. In 2015 when Fong’s opened a location in Ankeny, Iowa, the pizza was not well received.

"It’s been retired for nearly five years and we felt why not bring it back for some fun after what’s been a challenging year for many,” said Fong Pizza’s Gwen Page. “(General manager) Ron (Fongs) doctored it up even more by adding a Greek yogurt and condensed milk icing on top, reminiscent of the sweet milk you have at the end of a bowl of cereal.”

The response, Page said, has been “amazing.”

“We never thought it would gain this amount of attention, between intrigue and absolute disgust,” Page said. “We’ve always done ‘pizza outside of the box’ and this is just another example of how we love to have fun while creating a unique experience for our guests.”

This is not the first time Froot Loops has been made into a topping. In 2018, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. sold Froot Loops mini doughnuts.

The response, however, hasn’t been universally positive.

“Please do not disrespect the word pizza like this,” frozen pizza maker DiGorno tweeted.