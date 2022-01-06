'I didn't quit. I was cut': Antonio Brown releases statement following mid-game exit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown released a statement through his attorney following the aftermath of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. In the middle of the game, Brown took off his jersey and left the field shirtless.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter posted Brown's statement Wednesday night. Brown claims he was forced to play on an injured ankle that will require surgery.

At one point during the game, Brown said he could no longer physically perform to his athletic ability. He claims that's when coach Bruce Arians told him he was off the team.

"I didn't quit, I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out," Brown said. "Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough."

After Sunday's game against the Jets, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was no longer part of the team.

Brown admitted to making "mistakes" in the past but said he always gives his all on the field.

Brown accused the organization of creating a false narrative that he quit on the team.

"I love my teammates and everyone who showed me grace and believed in me," Brown said. "I gave the Bucs everything on the field. What the organization is doing now needs to be cleaned up."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not commented on Brown's allegations.

Statement from Antonio Brown via his attorney

