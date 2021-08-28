Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Hurricane Ida hits Cuba, aims for Louisiana on Katrina anniversary

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 6:29 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 20:29:28-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Forecasters say Ida made landfall in Cuba as a hurricane and could grow to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph when it nears the U.S. coast.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida already has top winds of 80 mph and should rapidly intensify as it speeds across warm Gulf waters and slams into Louisiana on Sunday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared an emergency for all of Louisiana.

"This is going to be a very serious storm," Edwards said.

He added that the storm surge could get up to 15 feet in certain areas.

Edwards admitted that they didn't have as much time as they would have liked to prepare for the storm. However, he encouraged everyone to use their time wisely.

"Let's all do what we can to be prepared, and then let's respond as intelligently as we can, and as safely as we can, and as quickly as we can for our fellow Louisianans who will be in need," Edwards said.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is calling for voluntary evacuations of the city but says it's too late to do a mandatory evacuation.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere