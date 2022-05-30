Hurricane Agatha has major Mexican tourist attractions in its sights

The first hurricane of 2022 in the Eastern Pacific is expected to make landfall today and could impact several major tourist attractions.

The National Hurricane Center expects Hurricane Agatha to make landfall this afternoon or evening in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. The storm has top wind speeds of 110 mph as of Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center expects the hurricane’s strength will not change much before landfall.

A hurricane warning is up for the coast of Oaxaca. Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite are all in the hurricane’s path.

The National Hurricane Center said hurricane-force winds extend 15 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend 90 miles.

Heavy rains associated with Agatha will continue over portions of southern Mexico through Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center warned that this could pose a threat of potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.