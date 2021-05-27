HSN recalls 5.4 million clothing steamers due to serious burn hazard

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — The HSN shopping network is recalling about 5.4 million handheld clothing steamers due to a serious burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a notice Wednesday, saying the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a serious burn hazard to users.

HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries, according to the CPSC. These reports include eight instances of second-degree burns and six cases of third-degree burns.

The steamers are handheld electrical appliances that use hot steam emitted from a nozzle head to remove wrinkles from garments and other fabrics.

The products were sold in two sizes: a standard (or deluxe) full-size steamer or a compact-size steamer. They were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple, and teal.

Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

The products were sold online at HSN.com and on the HSN network. They were also sold at stores nationwide or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steamers and contact HSN for information about how they can receive a full refund for units bought from January 2018 to December 2020. A partial refund will be given for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017. And a voucher will be given for units purchased before January 2015.