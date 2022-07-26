How to get Subway for life at a 1-day only tattoo event in Las Vegas

Subway is offering nine "superfans" the chance to get subs for a month, a year or even a lifetime at a one-day-only tattoo event in Las Vegas.

The catch? The fans have to get a Subway Series logo tattoo. The size and location of the tattoo determine how long the fan will get free subs.

Subs for a month: 2" x 2" tattoo on wrist, bicep or foot

Subs for a year: 3" x 3" tattoo on shoulder blade, forearm or calf

Subs for life: "The Footlong," a 12" x 12" tattoo on sternum or back

Subway is hosting the block party event on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT at Bad Apple Tattoo. Superfans will be tattooed by two-time Ink Master Champion DJ Tambe or a member of his team.

According to a press release, Subway will offer only nine tattoos during the six-hour event, and only one person will be able to get the "Footlong" tattoo that promises free subs for life. The rest, Subway said, would be a mixture of the other two size options.

"Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives," said DJ Tambe, tattoo artist. "Whether that's the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I'm here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase."

You must be 21 and older to take part and the tattoos will be done on a first come, first served basis. Fans can line up starting at 8 a.m. on July 27, with last call for the 12" x 12" tattoo at 1 p.m. PT, and 3 p.m. PT for the 3" x 3" and 2" x 2" tattoos. Full terms can be found at Subway.com/en-us/SubwaySeriesForLife.

This article was written by Emily McCain for WFTS.