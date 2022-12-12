Hiker falls off New Hampshire mountaintop while taking pictures with wife

A hiker fell to his death after summiting Mt. Willard in New Hampshire, officials said.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the hiker and his wife were taking photos on Saturday morning when she heard him yell. As she looked his way, officials said she noticed him falling over the edge of the mountain.

The hiker's wife called 911, and members of the Mountain Rescue Service responded.

After rappeling down the mountain, the man's body was found about 300 feet below the summit. The body was extracted and carried to the trailhead parking lot Saturday evening, officials said.

The man's name has not been released.

According to CBS News, this was the second death on Mt. Willard this year. An ice climber reportedly collapsed and died in February.